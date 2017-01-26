Panel calls for more officers on Toronto streets; hiring freeze

TORONTO — A task force delving into the Toronto police service is recommending a hiring freeze and more officers walking the streets.

The panel's report is aimed at restoring public trust in the country's largest municipal police force.

The report's recommendations are aimed at what it calls a "culture change," which it defines as moving toward less of a paramilitary structure to one in which officers are more independent problem solvers who treat everyone with dignity.

The panel, co-chaired by the chief of police and the chairman of the service's board, is looking to modernize the force.

Other recommendations include a three-year hiring and promotions freeze, and reining in unnecessary extra work for off-duty officers.

The report has been a year in the making.

The Canadian Press