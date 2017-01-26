Torture ‘counter to our values,’ say Canadian military commanders

Canadian military commanders leading the fight against ISIS in Iraq say Canada’s military remains steadfastly opposed to the use of torture.

“Torture is against the code of Canadian Armed Forces conduct,” said Brig.-Gen. Shane Brennan, commander of Joint Task Force Iraq.

“It’s against the Geneva Convention and so our Canadian Armed Forces members are trained that they will not be involved in any type of torture, of any detained personnel, or anyone else for that matter.”

Brennan’s remarks come in the wake of controversial comments by U.S. President Donald Trump who told ABC News he believes techniques such as waterboarding would be an effective tool in the fight against ISIS.

“When they’re shooting. When they’re chopping off the heads of our people, and other people. When they’re chopping off the heads of people who happen to be a Christian in the Middle East, when ISIS is doing things that nobody has heard of since medieval times; would I feel strongly about waterboarding?