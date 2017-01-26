Trudeau says he doesn’t know bill details but supports his justice minister

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has continued his town hall tour of Canada with a rather friendly and low-key public meeting in Saskatoon.

Trudeau was greeted with a standing ovation Wednesday night before taking questions that gave him an opportunity to explain his government’s position on a series of topics including the carbon tax and indigenous issues.

But Trudeau was thrown one curveball when a woman in the audience rose to ask him why his government declined to pass Wynn’s law, a bill named after David Wynn, an Alberta RCMP officer killed by a career criminal who was out on bail at the time.

The private member’s bill by Conservative Michael Cooper would require the Crown to disclose an accused’s criminal history at a bail hearing to give courts more information on which to base a decision.

The bill passed the Senate by a wide margin with the support of Liberal and Conservative senators, but was shut down by federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould.

Trudeau was forced to admit he wasn’t familiar with the bill.

“The fact is, you have me at a bit of a disadvantage,” he told the woman. “You obviously know a lot more details about this particular piece of legislation than I do.”