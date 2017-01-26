Trudeau takes questions at tame town hall

Saskatoon proved a relatively easy stop for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his cross-country listening tour.

More than 500 people packed into the University of Saskatchewan’s Dube Theatre on Wednesday night, hoping to ask the prime minister a question.

At a similar event on Tuesday in Calgary, Trudeau was forced to defend his government’s actions at a raucous gathering.

The Saskatoon event proved far more civilized; every person who was passed the microphone thanked Trudeau for coming, and each of the prime minister’s answers was greeted with applause.

One man in the audience rose simply to tell Trudeau he was in his family’s prayers.