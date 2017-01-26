Trudeau’s political dominance wanes as bad news budget looms and electorate tires of bread and circuses

John Ivison National Post

In his masterful biography of Benjamin Disraeli, former British foreign minister Douglas Hurd said that it is boredom, rather than cynicism, that most accurately explains the present disillusionment with politics.

Disraeli, the 19th century British prime minister, with his glossy black curls, gold chains and fancy pantaloons, knew how to make politics exciting to people who otherwise find it dull.

It is a lesson Justin Trudeau has heeded — hence the interminable photo opportunities of him kissing babies, balancing babies, and throwing babies in the air; jogging, boxing and canoeing; performing hand-stands, push ups and attempting the political alchemy of engaging young people in the electoral process.

But there are signs that voters are becoming bored with the governing party’s bread-and-circuses routine.