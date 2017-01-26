Trump vows to tax Mexican imports to pay for border wall

U.S. President Donald Trump wants a new 20 per cent tax on all imports from Mexico to pay for a wall on the southern U.S. border, White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters on Thursday.

No details were available on how the tax would work, but Spicer said Trump wanted it to be part of a tax reform package that the U.S. Congress is contemplating.

The announcement comes on the same day Mexico’s president cancelled his planned trip to Washington next week, after Trump ordered the construction to begin on a wall between the two countries.