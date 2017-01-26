Voting for Conservative leader: What would Stephen Harper do?

There’s a simple way to cull the field of candidates running for the Conservative leadership. Ask yourself: Who would Stephen Harper support?

The Conservative Party is still Mr. Harper’s party. He initiated the union of the Progressive Conservative and Canadian Alliance parties back in 2003. He has been its only permanent leader. The 100,000 or so members of the party mostly joined on his watch. In the main, their values are his values. If Stephen Harper would never vote for a candidate, that candidate shouldn’t be running.

While neither Mr. Harper nor his friends are offering their views, there are four criteria he would probably use. (One caveat: This is how prime minister Stephen Harper would think. How that thinking has evolved in the months since he left politics may be a different matter.)