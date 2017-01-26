Watchdog’s report slams military for treatment of ill, injured cadets

The Canadian Forces ombudsman is taking the military to task for its treatment of ill and injured cadets, saying little has changed since a deadly grenade explosion at a cadet camp in 1974.

In a report to be released Thursday, ombudsman Gary Walbourne says the military must do more to ensure cadets who suffer long-term injuries or illness while in uniform get similar levels of support and compensation as their instructors and other service members.

That isn’t currently the case, says the report — cadet instructors and serving military personnel are eligible for large disability payments and other supports that cadets themselves are unable to access.

“Overall, we found that Canadian cadets, although treated fairly following minor incidents, are not treated on par with Canadian Armed Forces members or civilians involved in cadet activities when it comes to compensation for serious, life-changing injuries and illness,” says the report.

Walbourne says little has changed in the more than 40 years since a live grenade exploded at a cadet summer camp in Valcartier, Que., killing six teens and leaving dozens of others with lifelong physical and psychological injuries.

The federal government is negotiating compensation for those cadets after an earlier report from Walbourne concluded that the surviving cadets did not get the same physical, mental or financial assistance as instructors and serving personnel.

Today’s cadets, Walbourne said, are facing the same challenges, and yet the only way they or their families can receive the same benefits is to go to court. Otherwise, the maximum ca