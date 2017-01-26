What will Trump target in a NAFTA renegotiation?

Scott Sinclair

On his first full day in office, Donald Trump made good on his pledge to withdraw from the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP), effectively killing the deal. The administration will now turn its sights on overhauling NAFTA, which may be more curse than blessing for Canada. Incoming Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told a Congressional panel that NAFTA renegotiation will be Trump’s “early, early” trade priority. Informal discussions have already started and, since Mexico and Canada are ready to engage, formal talks will begin soon.

President Trump can launch talks without Congressional approval. While trade is under Congressional jurisdiction, fast-track legislation grants the executive branch exclusive authority to negotiate trade deals. Congress gets to vote on the final deal (yes or no, without the possibility of amendments).