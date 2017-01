Why the Liberals’ electoral reform promise will be broken

It may be a challenge, but stay awake for the next few minutes if you can.

Let’s talk electoral reformzzzz.

C’mon, stay with me here. It’s more important than Justin Trudeau’s private helicopter rides to visit his billionaire buddy or the latest bizarre Kellie Leitchism.

It’s a key Liberal election promise to change the way you vote and the future Parliaments that it will create – and it’s about to be broken.