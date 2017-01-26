Wildrose leader says he’s open to merging with PCs, would run to be leader

Wildrose Leader Brian Jean has opened the door to uniting with the Progressive Conservatives to end more than a decade of bruising political infighting between Alberta’s centre-right parties.

But Jean said if it’s going to happen, the Wildrose members have to say yes, and it will be done under the Wildrose umbrella and under Wildrose rules.

“While I am confident that Wildrose would defeat (Premier Rachel Notley’s) NDP on our own in the next election, consolidating and uniting like-minded conservatives under a single banner is the best chance that we’ll be successful,” Jean said Thursday in a video statement released online to the media and to party members.

Jean also said if the party votes to merge, he will step down as leader and run in a leadership race to be held this summer.

“Let me be clear on this point — I plan to be Alberta’s next premier,” said Jean.

“It is my vision and my plan to make Alberta a place of unparalleled greatness, leading the strongest period of job creation in our history.”

He said he is acting on the wishes of a majority