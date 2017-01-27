Alberta PC board member steps down after accusations of bias

A Progressive Conservative party director who had been accused of bias by supporters of leadership candidate Jason Kenney has stepped down from the party’s board.

The resignation of Denise Brunner as the Tory party’s vice-president of organization on Monday came despite the party’s leadership election committee clearing her of wrongdoing.

In her resignation letter, provided to Postmedia by the PC party, Brunner said she realized that some of her comments made in an email to an Edmonton constituency association president regarding Kenney may appear “inflammatory” but she had stayed impartial and “always performed the tasks requested of me with utmost integrity.”