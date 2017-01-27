Tory leadership candidate pulls out of race over division in party

EDMONTON — One of the declared candidates for the leadership of the Alberta Conservative party says he is pulling out of the campaign because the race has "devolved into vitriol, anger and division."

Stephen Khan issued a statement Thursday night on his Twitter feed, saying the reputation of the party is "damaged so badly ... that our credibility may be beyond repair."

Khan's withdrawal comes the same day that Wildrose Leader Brian Jean opened the door to uniting with the Progressive Conservatives.

Jean said consolidating conservatives under a single banner is the best chance to defeat Premier Rachel Notley's NDP.

Tory leadership candidate Richard Starke also said Thursday he would seek an accommodation with the Wildrose, while Jason Kenney lauded Jean's announcement.

Khan, like fellow leadership candidate Byron Nelson, had said they were running to rebuild, not merge the Conservative party.

The Canadian Press