Brian Jean fires the starter’s pistol for a unite-the-right leadership race

In the eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation between Brian Jean and Jason Kenney over plans to unite the political right in Alberta, Jean has just blinked.

On Thursday, the Wildrose leader released an online video message saying he now supports the idea of one united party.

It wouldn’t be exactly as planned by Kenney, who wants to win the Progressive Conservative leadership and then merge the two conservative parties together.

But it’s hairsplitting close. “If our members approve a unity agreement with the PC party, I am prepared to stand down as leader of the Wildrose, and to seek the leadership of our single, principled, conservative party in a race to be conducted this summer,” said Jean.

This is huge.

For months, Jean has rejected the idea of any structured unification with the PCs. At the Wildrose convention last October, for example, Jean said “the mood has been away from any kind of formal merger and more toward other options that are possible” and he suggested an informal political détente: “some sort of arrangement where