Butch Trucks, Allman Brothers Band drummer and co-founder, reportedly shot himself in front of his wife

Butch Trucks, one of the founding drummers of the Allman Brothers Band, reportedly took his own life.

A detailed police report and dispatch call obtained by the Daily Mail reveals that Trucks’ wife Melinda frantically called 911 saying her husband had just shot himself in the head.

The musician’s rep confirmed he died on Tuesday, but did not publicize his cause of death, asking fans to respect the family and band’s privacy.

Melinda was unable to form complete sentences when speaking with dispatchers and it was noted in the report that the she had witnessed her husband of more than 25 years pull the trigger, the Mail reported.