Canada’s allies racing ahead on boosting cyber security, PM told

Canada’s closest allies are pumping billions into new cyber security plans as Ottawa ponders a new approach to defending the country’s vital cyber systems and networks.

A 2016 briefing note prepared for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau noted the U.S., U.K., Australia and New Zealand have all updated their cyber security strategies, with the U.S. planning to spend $24 billion to bolster the country’s defences.

Canada is still operating under a cyber security plan devised in 2010. And compared with the updated plans of the other “Five Eyes” countries, Ottawa spends comparatively little to protect the public and private systems that underpin everything from online banking to the government’s top-secret network.

The briefing note was prepared by Canada’s most senior public servant, Michael Wernick, and obtained under access to information law. In it, Wernick stated that these “allied strategies reflect a fundamental enlargement of cyber security issues into policy areas” including research and development, trade and market development, and international relations.

They also emphasize cyber security needs to be a