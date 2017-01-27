Canadian eBay shoppers push for hike on duty-free limits

Nearly 50,000 Canadian customers of eBay, the American online retail giant, have signed a letter to Finance Minister Bill Morneau calling for Ottawa to raise the duty-free limits for online shoppers.

Currently, only goods worth less than $20 can be shipped without duty or tax, a threshold that hasn’t budged since the early 1980s. International shippers are lobbying for a higher limit on what is called the de minimis threshold, arguing that Ottawa spends more to enforce these rules for lower value parcels than it collects in duty and tax.

The issue is caught up in a larger debate over how governments should enforce sales taxes in an age of expanding e-comm