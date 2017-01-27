Conservatives blast Trudeau’s ‘obvious ethical missteps’ despite promised fundraising legislation

Conservatives are accusing Liberals of ignoring the real problem when it comes to their “obvious ethical missteps” in cash-for-access fundraising.

At their caucus in Quebec City, critics and leadership candidates reacted to news Friday that the Trudeau government will introduce legislation to establish new fundraising rules, in the wake of scandals over $1,500-a-seat private fundraisers where businesspeople and lobbyists had access to the prime minister or members of cabinet.

A government source confirmed to the National Post that legislation will require party fundraisers to be conducted in public spaces rather than private venues; publicly advertised in advance; and publicly reported on afterwards.