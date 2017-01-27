National Newswatch
National Opinion Centre

Happy Liberal dreams: Sid Ryan to the left of them, O’Leary to the right

By — Jan 27 2017

mcparland

Even the darkest of clouds come with a silver lining, or so the saying goes. And just as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been battling a particularly overcast period for his young government, along comes a silvery moment to offer some hope: Sid Ryan may yet decide to run for the leadership of the New Democratic Party.

Oh, please Lord … Please, please, please. You can almost hear the prayers rising from the Liberal brain trust as they contemplate the benefits to be gained from an NDP leadership race embroiled in a dirty, divisive, muck-and-mire wrestling match over the future of the party should the union firebrand decide to make yet another stab at political office.

The views, opinions and analyses expressed in the articles on National Newswatch are those of the contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the publishers.
