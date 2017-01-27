Happy Liberal dreams: Sid Ryan to the left of them, O’Leary to the right

Even the darkest of clouds come with a silver lining, or so the saying goes. And just as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been battling a particularly overcast period for his young government, along comes a silvery moment to offer some hope: Sid Ryan may yet decide to run for the leadership of the New Democratic Party.

Oh, please Lord … Please, please, please. You can almost hear the prayers rising from the Liberal brain trust as they contemplate the benefits to be gained from an NDP leadership race embroiled in a dirty, divisive, muck-and-mire wrestling match over the future of the party should the union firebrand decide to make yet another stab at political office.