How Trump Conquered the Christian Right

t’s difficult to recall now, but not so long ago Donald Trump was regarded by the Christian right as an enemy of the Almighty. And nobody knows who belongs on the Almighty’s naughty list as thoroughly as the Christian right. Trump supported abortion rights and same-sex marriage. He had been married three times, used profane language and seemed to have no problems whatsoever with the moral decay of God’s chosen United States of America.