Jean says he’ll quit, but on Wildrose terms

Brian Jean further amped up the emotions of Alberta conservatives Thursday (is that even possible?) by promising to step aside as Wildrose leader, and run for the leadership of a new united force.
Jean put out a video statement that set social media alight with praise, condemnation and confusion. Some people thought this smacked of familiar backroom floor-crossing. Others saw the true path to unity and salvation from the NDP.
Some Wildrose MLAs, including unity pitchman Derek Fildebrandt, were ecstatic, taking Jean’s move as a major break in the unity logjam.
“We’re all on the same page today,” he said.
On hearing I was in Banff to cover an NDP cabinet retreat, Fildebrandt added, “that’s great — Banff would be the perfect place to scatter NDP ashes to the wind.”