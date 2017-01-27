Justin Trudeau must be willing to walk away from Trump’s NAFTA

Surprise. Donald Trump means what he says.

Those planning to deal with the new U.S. president, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, should keep that in mind.

Yesterday, the Trump carnival continued apace. Yes he is going to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico, Trump tweeted. Just as he promised. And yes he is going to make the Mexicans pay for it.

If Mexico doesn’t like the idea, America’s Tweeter-in-chief continued, then President Enrique Pena Nieto might as well cancel his planned visit to the White House next week. Pena Nieto obliged.

This came after a television int