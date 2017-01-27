Justin Trudeau the Boy Scout must settle into Donald Trump’s world

Was Jane Fonda, who achieved worldly fame in the 1980s doing aerobic step routines in phosphorescent spandex suits, at the ill-named Women’s March on Washington last Saturday?

Ill-named, well, yes. It was the Some Women’s March on Washington. The idea that the parade was a grand convocation speaking with the voice of universal Womanhood staring down the abyss of the Trump Darkness is a piece of self-regarding cant. Far from being a spontaneous expression of pandemic female anxiety, it was rather just another of the all-too frequent mob rallies from the usual suspects, who hit the streets on whims of petulance whenever something they simply don’t like happens. In this case, Hillary lost the election against an overcocky King Kong. These sorts of things are simply not supposed to happen, you see. Ask Meryl Streep.