Kevin O’Leary campaign says it raised nearly $184,000 in 24 hours

Conservative leadership candidate Kevin O’Leary raised $183,963.51 in a single day, according to his campaign.

The campaign says the funds were raised from 1,911 people after O’Leary put out a call to raise $25,000 before midnight on Jan. 26.

By contrast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised $2,017,975 from 12,870 contributors during the entirety of his rough six-month Liberal leadership campaign.