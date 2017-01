Kevin O’Leary tears up while revealing his family’s input on his conservative party leadership

He might be known as the “tough guy” on Shark Tank but Kevin O’Leary shows his softer side during an emotional interview with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey.

Officially announcing his decision to run for Canada’s Conservative Party leadership in early January, “Mr. Wonderful” lets us in on the private conversations that happened with his loved ones before he made that decision.