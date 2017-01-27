Liberals to take aim at cash-for access fundraisers with new law, minister says

The Trudeau Liberals are trying to staunch ongoing questions about so-called “cash-for-access” fundraisers with promises of transparency that critics say don’t go far enough, nor address the underlying concerns about the practice.

Days before Parliament is set to resume — with the opposition parties set to take aim at the prime minister over ethical questions that have dogged him for months — the Liberals promised to introduce legislation that would require greater public reporting about the political fundraisers.

The Liberals said Friday that they would introduce legislation to force cabinet ministers, party leaders and leadership candidates to publicly advertise the fundraisers in advance and release a report some time after the fact about details of the event.

The legislation would also require the events to take place in publicly available spaces, a move designed to address concerns about well-heeled donors bending the ears of cabinet ministers in private homes.

Other measures might follow after talks with opposition parties, but the government was coy about what those could be, the timing of the legislation, and how much detail Canadians will receive in public reports.

“We believe in providing Canadians with more open, transparent information about political fundraising that involves cabinet ministers, party leaders and leadership candidates. We will