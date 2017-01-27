Longtime Quebec politician under police investigation, Couillard’s office says

The Quebec premier’s office is confirming that a longtime cabinet minister is under police investigation.

In a statement Thursday, Premier Philippe Couillard says Pierre Paradis has been replaced as agriculture minister by Laurent Lessard.

The 66-year-old Paradis, who has represented the riding of Brome-Missisquoi since 1980, has also been kicked out of the Liberal caucus.

A source told The Canadian Press on Thursday that Couillard was informed about an incident involving Paradis when the premier was attending the Davos economic summit last Friday.

Couillard’s office reportedly received a letter Tuesday from the person who filed a complaint with the police.

The premier’s statement did not elaborate on the nature of the police investigation.