Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister blasted for ‘disgusting’ and ‘racist’ comments

Indigenous activists and members of Manitoba’s NDP and Liberal parties are calling recent comments made by Premier Brian Pallister about night hunting inflammatory, disgusting and racist.

In an interview with Maclean’s reporter Nancy Macdonald, Pallister is quoted as saying, “young Indigenous men — a preponderance of them are offenders, with criminal records — are going off shooting guns in the middle of the night. It doesn’t make sense.”

“It is absolutely disgusting language. It is shocking language to be coming from a premier from any province across Canada,” said Nahanni Fontaine, NDP MLA for Winnipeg’s St. Johns area.

“To be able to blanket all young Indigenous men as criminals, as gun-toting, shooting thugs, is no different than what Donald Trump did throughout his campaign. It is one and the same: