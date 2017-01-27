Montreal-area police search home of mom, baby boy missing since 2014

BROSSARD, Que. — Montreal-area police are searching the home of a woman who disappeared with her six-month-old son in 2014.

Jian Ping Li and her baby Xiao Feng Lu vanished from the Brossard house where they were last seen.

Two members of the Ontario Provincial Police canine unit are assisting Longueuil police in their search today.

Longueuil police spokeswoman Melanie Marcil says the Ontario dogs have specific training outside of the Longueuil force's expertise.

Authorities wouldn't say more about the nature of the search inside the home, which is still inhabited by the missing woman's husband.

Two weeks ago, police announced they were reopening the case and an anonymous donor offered a $20,000 reward to find the missing mother and son.

Since the double disappearance, investigators have already searched the home and backyard of the home, a part of Mont-St-Bruno provincial park and a quarry without finding anything.

Li, who speaks only Mandarin, was 42 when she vanished and her son would be about three years old now.

She left her home without her credit cards or car keys.

Marcil said the reward is one of the largest ever offered in Quebec in a missing persons case.

The Canadian Press