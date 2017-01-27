NAFTA could be improved, Ambrose says, as Trump pushes for renegotiation

After previously suggesting the Liberal government shouldn’t have been so quick to agree to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose said Friday that the deal could be improved through talks.

“NAFTA was written when the internet wasn’t even around,” she said at the conclusion of her party’s caucus meeting in Quebec City.

The bulk of NAFTA’s text dates back to the early nineties, although some sections have been added and amended in years since.

“I’ve had conversations with the Chamber of Commerce, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce — a lot of people believe there are things that could be renegotiated in NAFTA.

“As long as we make sure … it’s in the interest of Canadians, obviously there’s things that could be improved in NAFTA,” she said.