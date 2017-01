New panel reviewing Energy East Pipeline voids past decisions

The Energy East pipeline proposed route is pictured as TransCanada officials speak during a news conference in Calgary, on Aug. 1, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The National Energy Board says the new panel assigned to review TransCanada Corp.’s (TSX:TRP) Energy East Pipeline has voided all decisions made by the previous hearing panel.

The board says all hearing steps and related deadlines for Energy East are no longer applicable.

The previous Energy East pipeline panel stepped down amidst questions about a potential conflict of interest last year.

A new panel was appointed earlier this month.