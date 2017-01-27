New panel reviewing Energy East Pipeline voids past decisions, restarts process

CALGARY — The National Energy Board says the new panel assigned to review TransCanada Corp.'s (TSX:TRP) Energy East Pipeline has voided all decisions made by the previous hearing panel.

The board says all hearing steps and related deadlines for Energy East are no longer applicable.

The previous Energy East pipeline panel stepped down amidst questions about a potential conflict of interest last year.

A new panel was appointed earlier this month.

The board says the previous panel's decisions have also been rendered void for TransCanada's Eastern Mainline pipeline application.

The board noted that those who have already submitted an application to participate in the review process do not need to reapply.

It said the new panel will review all of the filed applications and release a new list of participants.

The panel has also decided that the project applicants do not need to refile their applications.

The review panel will examine a proposed 4,500-kilometre pipeline that would carry 1.1-million barrels of crude oil per day from Alberta and Saskatchewan to refineries in Eastern Canada and a marine terminal in New Brunswick.

It includes a proposal to build approximately 279 kilometres of new gas pipeline and related components in four sections, beginning near Markham, Ont., and finishing near Brouseville, Ont.

The Canadian Press