Nova Scotia teachers return to work-to-rule over premier’s comment on days off

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia Teachers Union is resuming its work-to-rule job action on Monday, saying it has lost confidence in the province's premier after he said two new days off should be used for marking and classroom preparation.

Union president Liette Doucet says the union had understood the latest tentative agreement allowed teachers to decide on their own how to use the days off.

Doucet says Stephen McNeil's comments indicating that may not be the case has broken the union's trust in the government, and show his government is bargaining in bad faith.

McNeil has said he believes the tentative agreement was designed to address classroom concerns, while containing public sector salary costs.

He has also confirmed one of the key provisions in the agreement — the creation of a commission on classroom inclusion that will look at the resources used to include special needs students in classrooms.

Teachers, who rejected two earlier tentative deals, will vote on the latest agreement Feb. 8.

The Canadian Press