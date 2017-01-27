Ontario denies Toronto tolls, boosts gas tax funds for municipalities

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne has denied a divisive request from Toronto to charge tolls on two major highways into the city’s core, framing the decision as a move to protect people’s pocketbooks while funnelling more transit money to municipalities.

It dovetails with a government pledge to trim electricity bills, which are the target of rising voter anger, as the Ontario Liberals turn their focus to affordability issues with a provincial election less than a year-and-a-half away.

“I know that people are having a hard time keeping up with the rising cost of living,” Wynne said Friday. “We need to make sure that investing in transit isn’t costing you more money. We recognize that commuters need to have reliable transit options in place before revenue-generating measures like road tolls are implemented.”

Wynne denied that the decision was a purely political move to ensure the Liberals don’t lose votes in the regions surrounding Toronto.

“I’m trying to work with municipalities and provide the support that they need so that they can build public transit,” she said in response. “It’s completely consistent with what we’ve been doing over the last four years.”

The toll proposal, which Toronto Mayor John Tory suggested could charge $2 for trips on the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway, has been controversial ever since it was announced in November.

Some experts said the tolls would be the first in the country on expressways cutting through a major city’s downtown core and could set a positive precedent for other large urban centres. But the plan faced pushback from Toronto’s neighbours and some members of the public who said the tolls would put undue pressure on commuters.

Wynne said commuters wouldn’t have had enough choices to justify adding th