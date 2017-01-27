National Newswatch

Ottawa think tank promised access to PM in exchange for sponsorship

By — Jan 27 2017

image

An Ottawa-based think tank is backtracking after telling potential backers they could have a private cocktail with the prime minister if they paid the top sponsorship amount for an event next month.
The Macdonald-Laurier Institute posted a package on its website, which has since been changed, offering a one-hour private reception with MPs for the top sponsor of its Feb. 16 Confederation Dinner, a black-tie event to be held at the Museum of History. The “presenting sponsor” would provide $15,000 in return for a range of benefits, including a private reception featuring the evening’s guest speakers — and the prime minister.
The sponsorship package noted the prime minister’s attendance at the event hadn’t been confirmed.

Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines