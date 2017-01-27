Ottawa think tank promised access to PM in exchange for sponsorship

An Ottawa-based think tank is backtracking after telling potential backers they could have a private cocktail with the prime minister if they paid the top sponsorship amount for an event next month.

The Macdonald-Laurier Institute posted a package on its website, which has since been changed, offering a one-hour private reception with MPs for the top sponsor of its Feb. 16 Confederation Dinner, a black-tie event to be held at the Museum of History. The “presenting sponsor” would provide $15,000 in return for a range of benefits, including a private reception featuring the evening’s guest speakers — and the prime minister.

The sponsorship package noted the prime minister’s attendance at the event hadn’t been confirmed.