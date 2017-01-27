Philadelphia Mayor Slams Trump’s ‘False Statements’ About City’s Murder Rate

Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney didn’t take too kindly to Donald Trump’s claim Thursday that the City of Brotherly Love’s murder rate is increasing.

“President Trump’s false statements today were an insult to the men and women of the Philadelphia police force — the very same men and women who are working long hours today to ensure his safety,” Kenney said in a statement Thursday, following remarks the president made at the annual GOP policy retreat in Philadelphia.

Trump said at the retreat, “Here in Philadelphia, the murder rate has been steady — I mean just terribly increasing. And then you look at Chicago, what’s going on in Chicago? I said the other day, what the hell is going on?”

Defending the city’s crime rate, Kenney said in the statement, “Our police officers have worked tirelessly and with great personal sacrifice to get Philadelphia’s crime rate down to its lowest point in forty years, while also successfully implementing reforms to strengthen police-community relations and uphold the rights of all our residents.”