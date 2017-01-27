Trudeau has sensible approach to looming Trump quake — keep calm, carry on

There may come a time when the people closest to President Donald Trump succeed in reining him in. But no one familiar with the president’s Twitter feed, or his pronouncements since assuming office, would bet on that.

So the question becomes, how to anticipate him? Is it even possible?

There’s good news and not-so-good news, on this front. First, not-so-good: Trump is proving to be even less governable by staff than was expected. His insistence on debating the numbers of people who attended or saw his inauguration, and his claims of massive electoral fraud (despite there being no evidence of this) have made it impossible for the White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, to hew to a consistent message.

That said, it’s not all chaos, from a Republican standpoint. For one thing, there’s a kind of raucous consistency to much of what Trump says off the cuff.

Just as his outside-the-beltway voters wer