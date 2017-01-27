Trudeau to end controversial cash-for-access fundraisers

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will end the controversial practice of cash-for-access fundraising by passing legislation that lifts the veil of secrecy from these political events, requiring them to be transparent, open to public scrutiny and reported to Canadians, The Globe and Mail has learned.

Mr. Trudeau will instruct Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould to work on legislation that would effectively ban elite fundraisers for cabinet ministers that are usually held in private homes, a senior government official said.

The legislative initiative is in response to a series of revelations in The Globe and Mail that showed Mr. Trudeau and senior cabinet members were raising millions of dollars through private fundraisers with tickets as high as $1,500 that gave donors access to his cabinet outside of the glare of public scrutiny.