Trump signs order banning Syrian refugees, blocking all entries from 7 majority-Muslim nations

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive action implementing “new vetting measures” that he says are aimed at keeping “radical Islamic terrorists” out of the United States.

“We don’t want them here,” Trump said.

The president signed the executive action at the Pentagon, where he met with the joint chiefs of staff and participated in a ceremonial swearing-in for Defence Secretary James Mattis.

A draft of the order obtained by The Associated Press includes an indefinite ban on accepting Syrian refugees, and a pause in the broader refugee program extends for 120 days.

The draft order would also halt the flow of refugees into the United Sates and stopping all entries for peo