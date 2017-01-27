Trump’s choice for labour secretary outsourced jobs

President Donald Trump’s pick for labour secretary outsourced his fast-food company’s technology department to the Philippines, a move that contradicts Trump’s vow to keep American jobs in the U.S.

Trump has blasted, threatened and tried to charm American companies that have so much as contemplated moving jobs overseas, saying he’s sticking up for American workers who aren’t feeling the economic recovery and form his political base.

But a filing with the Labor Department on CEO Andrew Puzder’s company — and a spokesman’s acknowledgement that CKE continues to use the IT operation in the Philippines — provides a window into a key contradiction raised by the nomination.

Democrats and their allies are rushing to exploit Puzder’s record on a big increase in the minimum wage, overtime rules and more as they question how well he would advocate for American workers.

“President Trump has said that he will put American workers first, but it increasingly appears this was just empty campaign rhetoric — and we saw this so clearly in who he nominated to lead the Department of Labor,” said Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, the senior Democrat on the committee planning to consider Puzder’s nomination on Feb. 7.

Puzder’s company, CKE Restaurants Inc., notified the