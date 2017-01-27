Where in the world is Stephen J. Harper?

Stephen Harper, the life-after-politics version, looks to be coming out of hiding.

After the former prime minister — always known for shunning the media — left the top job in October 2015, he spent several quiet months as a Conservative backbencher before leaving politics altogether.

His new life in Calgary at the helm of a consultancy tied to international law firm Dentons kept him out of the spotlight. Until recently.

Harper has been on something of a world tour in the past two weeks, sharing his thoughts on U.S. President Donald Trump, Islamic architecture and punditry on the Conservative leadership race back here at home.

On January 19, Harper gave an address at the Raisina Dialogue on International Affairs in New Delhi. He pointed to advancements in communications technology as one of the forces pushing the unforeseen and rapid rise of populism in western countries.

“Everyone, virtually everyone, is becoming or potentially becoming politicized, and becoming politicized on their own terms,” said Harper on the subject of smartphones. “Never before in human history has the mass of people become potentially