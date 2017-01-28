Canada considers paying into UN fund for victims of peacekeeper abuse

Canada is considering paying into a special UN trust fund for victims of sexual exploitation and abuse by international peacekeepers, the Star has learned.

But while the UN requested all member states to pay into the Trust Fund for Assistance to Victims of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA), few countries have contributed — including Canada, which has five documented cases of sexual abuse against its peacekeepers serving in Haiti.

The trust fund was created in 2015 as part of the UN’s response to troubling allegations of sexual abuse on multiple peacekeeping missions.

As of this week, only five states — Norway, Japan, India, Cyprus and Bhutan — have contributed to the fund for a total of $536,000.

“Canada has not made a contribution