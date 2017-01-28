Gorbachev: “It All Looks as If the World is Preparing for War”

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has issued a dire warning: “The world is preparing for war.”

And with a phone call scheduled on Saturday between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Gorbachev is urging the leaders to put a halt to a such a deadly path by spearheading a United Nations resolution that essentially bans nuclear war.

“I urge the members of the United Nations Security Council — the body that bears primary responsibility for international peace and security —- to take the first step,” the 1990 Nobel Peace Prize winner wrote in a Time magazine op-ed this week. “Specifically, I propose that a Security Council meeting at the level of heads of state adopt a resolution stating that nuclear war is unacceptable and must never be fought.”

Then, taking direct aim at the superpower leaders, he writes, “I think the initiative to adopt such a resolution should come from Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin -– the presidents of two nations that hold over 90 percent of the world’s nuclear arsenals and therefore bear a special responsibility.”

He adds, “Politicians and military leaders sound