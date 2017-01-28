Hard to take Trudeau or his tour seriously

Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau could not be more different in style.

As scowlingly nasty, dark, angry and unreasonable as Trump appears to be, Trudeau comes across as light, warm, inviting and accommodating. So dedicated are both to their respective images that it’s difficult to believe they are anything other than what we see before the cameras.

But if there is one similarity, it’s that both desperately need a filter on their public commentary … or better yet, some serious and sober second thought on issues before spewing their inane public pronouncements.

Or so Trudeau’s recent listening tour teaches us.

Rather than truly listening, this tour was really all about presenting the most positive images possible, while eliminating the chance of damaging confrontation as much as they could.