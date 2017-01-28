Justin Trudeau needs to ‘pivot’ policies under Trump: Kevin O’Leary

Investor-turned-reality-television-star-turned-Conservative leadership candidate Kevin O’Leary says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to “pivot” Canada’s economic and environmental policies now that Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office.

“Here we are driving into a budget before we even know what’s happening with our largest competitor and trading partner. It seems sort of ass backwards,” he told Chris Hall in an interview airing on The House Saturday.

“I would have waited to see what the policies are south of the border on tax, corporate and personal, on trade, definitely on deregulation and on carbon. We have to be competitive.”