Liberals less popular after Trudeau’s town hall tour: Nanos survey

The Liberal Party’s popularity is slipping on the heels of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s 10-stop cross-country town hall tour, as mounting concern about Canada-U.S. trade relations and the cash-for-access controversy erodes his comfortable advantage over opposition leaders, according to the latest Nanos Weekly National Ballot Tracking.

The data shows the Liberals’ current ballot support slipping below 40 per cent, as the opposition Conservatives climb into the 30 per cent range. The NDP has flat-lined in recent weeks, garnering favour with 16 per cent of Canadians surveyed.

“Justin Trudeau has the advantage, but we are seeing a negative trend line,” pollster Nik Nanos told CTV’s Power Play. “Usually when the Prime Minister of Canada goes on a charm offensive out to talk to Canadians, it’s intended to drive the numbers up.”