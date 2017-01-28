Madonna Approached to Record ‘Enough is Enough’ as Anti-Trump Anthem

Madonna has not responded to Donald Trump calling her “disgusting” for saying she thought about blowing up the White House, but she has the option of making the next move by recording what could become the rallying cry against the prez.

Sources tell TMZ legendary songwriter Bruce Roberts, who wrote “Enough is Enough” for Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer, is reaching out to Madonna to record a track he will lay over the song.

The song shot to #6 on Billboard Dance Club Charts Friday … but the track is stripped down, using only the chorus of “Enough is Enough.”