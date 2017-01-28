Man faces charges after back-to-back bank robberies in Toronto

Toronto police say a man allegedly responsible for two back-to-back bank robberies has been arrested.

They say the incidents happened on Tuesday morning within 15 minutes of each other.

Investigators say a masked man entered a Scotiabank, demanded money, and left empty-handed after the teller refused.

Police say he then entered a Bank of Montreal down the street from the Scotiabank, and again demanded money.

Officers say the teller feared for her safety and gave over the cash.

They say Jesse Pelletier, 33, of Toronto is facing nine charges.

The Canadian Press