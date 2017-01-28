OHL Roundup: Nick McHugh lifts Rangers over Battalion in 5-4 shootout win

KITCHENER, Ont. — Nick McHugh was the lone scorer in the shootout as the Kitchener Rangers edged the North Bay Battalion 5-4 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Adam Mascherin, Joseph Garreffa and Darby Llewellyn scored three straight goals in the third period as Kitchener (27-16-4) rallied to force overtime. Connor Bunnaman's 24th goal of the season opened scoring in the first period. Luke Richardson made 31 saves and turned away four skaters in the shootout for the win.

Zach Poirier had a pair of goals, one shorthanded, to lead North Bay (18-24-4). Steve Harland and Brett McKenzie also scored for the Battalion, while Julian Sime stopped 35 shots.

Both teams went 0 for 2 on the power play.

---

PETES 5 WOLVES 4 (OT)

SUDBURY, Ont. — Steven Lorentz put away the game in overtime as Peterborough topped the Wolves.

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev had back-to-back goals in the second as the Petes (26-15-4) won their third straight. Nikita Korostelev and Logan DeNoble also scored in regulation time.

Chandler Yakimowicz had a pair of goals for Sudbury (19-21-6), while David Levin and Macauley Carson chipped in as well.

---

STEELHEADS 4 COLTS 3 (OT)

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Stefan LeBlanc scored in overtime as the Steelheads slipped past Barrie.

Owen Tippett struck twice for Missisauga (19-17-10) and Vili Saarijarvi added a goal.

Kirill Nizhnikov's goal in the third period forced overtime for the Colts (13-26-7). Ben Hawerchuk and Zachary Magwood scored in the first period.

---

FRONTENACS 3 ICEDOGS 0

KINGSTON, Ont. — Jeremy Helvig stopped all 28 shots he faced as the Frontenacs blanked Niagara.

Jason Robertson had a pair of empty-net goals in the final minute of play for Kingston (21-17-8) and Linus Nyman had the winner at the 15:06 mark of the third period.

Stephen Dhillon turned aside 37-of-38 shots for the IceDogs (16-24-7).

---

STING 6 FIREBIRDS 1

SARNIA, Ont. — Sean Josling scored twice, including the eventual winner, as the Sting surged past Flint.

Jeff King, Troy Lajeunesse, Anthony Salinitri and Adam Ruzicka chipped in as Sarnia (23-18-6) reeled off six unanswered goals.

Jack Phibbs had the only goal for the Firebirds (21-21-4).

---

GREYHOUNDS 4 SPITFIRES 1

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Boris Katchouk had the first and last goals of the game as the Greyhounds downed Windsor.

David Miller and Morgan Frost also scored for Sault Ste. Marie (33-11-3).

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Jeremy Bracco had a power-play goal for the Spitfires (29-10-7).

---

OTTERS 5 KNIGHTS 3

LONDON, Ont. — Dylan Strome put away the game with 40 seconds left to play as Erie beat the Knights.

Darren Raddysh added some insurance with a short-handed goal for the Otters (33-10-3), while Warren Foegele, Kyle Maksimovich and TJ Fergus rounded out the attack.

Owen MacDonald had a pair of goals for London (30-8-7) and Liam Foudy also found the back of the net.

---

GENERALS 6 STORM 2

GUELPH, Ont. — Medric Mercier, Joe Manchurek and Kenny Huether scored as Oshawa built a 3-0 lead in the first period and never looked back against the Storm.

Kyle MacLean, Allan McShane and Domenic Commisso had goals as well for the Generals (26-14-5).

Cedric Ralph and Garrett McFadden responded for Guelph (17-26-4).

The Canadian Press