Ouellette scores 130th CWHL goal to Jayna Hefford atop league’s all-time list

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Montreal Canadiennes forward Caroline Ouellette scored the 130th goal of her Canadian Women's Hockey League career on Saturday, tying Jayna Hefford atop the league's all-time list.

The veteran of Canada's women's Olympic team scored 18:47 into the third period of the Canadiennes' 5-1 win over the Brampton Thunder.

Ouellette became the first CWHL player to record 300 points with an assist in a game against the Calgary Inferno last month.

The Montreal native is tied with Brampton's Jess Jones and Ann-Sophie Bettez, also of the Canadiennes, for the league lead in goals with 15. Ouellette and Bettez have played in 19 games while Jones has appeared in 21.

Ouellette has four Olympic gold medals, six world championship golds and six World silvers.

The Canadian Press